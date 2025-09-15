Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be joined by Tourism Minister Louise Upston to make a tourism announcement today.

It follows a weekend announcement of $70 million in funding to boost tourism through major events.

Of that funding, $40m was set aside to attract “large-scale international events from 2026” and a $10m “Events Boost Fund” to support existing events and attract international opportunities.

Upston told Herald NOW that New Zealand has been missing out on major events because of the higher costs associated with bringing them here.

“We want to ensure that we have more flexibility to be able to attract events – incentivising them is one, removing regulatory burdens is another,” she said.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Simon Bridges welcomed the investment.

“Events are an important driver of jobs and growth for Auckland’s regional economy,” he said.

“They bring in people from across New Zealand and overseas who spend and contribute in ways that simply wouldn’t have happened otherwise. Our bars, cafes, restaurants, retail and accommodation providers all benefit and all badly need this stimulus in our city,” he said.

Bridges said the announcement showed the Government could help the city without a bed levy.

“As today’s decision shows, direct investment from Wellington can do the trick. The package will also provide for regional tourism promotion and even infrastructure upgrades, which makes it a very positive step forward for Auckland and New Zealand as a whole,” Bridges said.