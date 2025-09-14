Government aims to attract major events, announces $70m package

This fund will be paid for by taxpayers and is currently a one-off. The Government has come under pressure from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown to allow Auckland to bring in a bed night levy on visitors, which would raise funds to pay for attracting major events.

The $70m injection comprises $40m to attract “large-scale international events from 2026” and a $10m “Events Boost Fund” to support existing events and attract international opportunities.

There is also a $10m regional tourism campaign to attract more international visitors and a $10m fund to upgrade tourism infrastructure including cycle trails.

“Major events boost regional economies and give Kiwis and overseas visitors something to anticipate and celebrate,” Upston said.

“This $70 million events and tourism investment package is about energising the events sector,” she said.

She said that level of funding puts New Zealand on a par with Queensland.

“Today’s announcement is also significant for local communities and local government. Communities up and down New Zealand benefit hugely from events, and it’s important that local government is also involved in supporting activity in their regions with resources, in cash or in kind,” Upston said.