Govt scrambles to change law allowing convicted abusers to adopt internationally

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says current laws have loopholes that can allow for abuse. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is progressing an urgent law change to adoption laws that have, in some cases, allowed convicted abusers to adopt children from other countries.

The Adoption Amendment Bill, introduced to the House today, proposes changes to the Adoption Act 1955 that will “immediately and temporarily suspend New Zealand’s

