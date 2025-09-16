Govt scrambles to change law allowing convicted abusers to adopt internationally

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says current laws have loopholes that can allow for abuse. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says current laws have loopholes that can allow for abuse. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is progressing an urgent law change to adoption laws that have, in some cases, allowed convicted abusers to adopt children from other countries.

The Adoption Amendment Bill, introduced to the House today, proposes changes to the Adoption Act 1955 that will “immediately and temporarily suspend New Zealand’s recognition of unsafe overseas adoptions for citizenship and immigration purposes“, according to Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.

It will also restrict the Family Court from granting adoptions where the adoptive parent or child is overseas.

McKee was first briefed on the issue in November and requested further briefings which came to her in May. She indicated there were cases currently before the courts which proved the need for an urgent change, but said she couldn’t comment on them.

While recognising families planning to adopt would be disappointed, McKee said there was “evidence that our international adoption laws do not provide sufficient safeguards for children and young people“ by not ensuring an adoptive parent’s criminal or child protection record is checked.