Priests protesting at Nicola Willis' office over Gaza. Photo / Ethan Manera

The priests say they will stay all night and fast in a bid to get the Government to make a commitment on Gaza.

“We’re fasting as well and some of us from water because that is what the people of Palestine are experiencing,” said Reverend Mel McKenzie.

“We’re happy to remain overnight, at this stage and dig it in.

“We’ve heard the cries over the weekend from thousands of people in Tamaki Makaurau Auckland and also just around the country in constant protests and we’ve got to the point where we are asking the government to give us a time frame in particular.”

A pile of blankets have been dropped off near the protesting ministers ahead of their night-long vigil.

The members of the clergy have chained themselves to Willis' office.

Police said in a statement about the protest that a small group was prevented access to the electorate office.

“No one was trespassed or arrested.”

Rev McKenzie added, “we’d like to see the government give a commitment.

“New Zealanders have been asking for that for weeks now, so we say it’s time for that now”.

McKenzie says they want a timeframe on when the government will impose sanctions on the Israeli government.

“Some countries have done that already and we recognise that there’s a power in sanctions that speaks a lot louder than the words in the international calls for ceasefire, that it’s time now to impose, impose some serious penalties on Israel.

“We think that is what’s going to take for them to listen. We’ve seen that work in other countries where there’s been genocide and apartheid and sanctions are what we’re seeking now.”

Anglican Archdeacon Martin Robinson, who is also at Willis’ office, said, “We are heartbroken to watch the starvation of children and bombing of entire families in Gaza while it is clear New Zealand is not doing all it can to intervene and put pressure on Israel to uphold international law.

“As priests, we believe every child is made in the image of God. Our faith motivates us to peacefully resist injustice and to call for action that can pressure change.”

The sit-in at Brown's office.

Meanwhile, two Anglican priests and two Baptist pastors were at Brown’s office. Police have been photographed walking them out of the office.

Police said they served five trespass notices “on a small group in attendance”.

“The group has left the building and carpark area without incident.”

Protesters claimed that statements and travel bans were not enough from the government.

“The government’s extensive sanctions on Russia show that far more is possible,” said Reverend Richard Bonifant.

“Sanctions helped end South African apartheid and a growing list of countries are now using targeted sanctions to pressure the Israeli government.

“We call on Cabinet to introduce meaningful sanctions on the Israeli government without delay.”

The protestors at Willis' office.

Those protesting held signs that included the wording, “sanction Israel now”, “love demands actions” and ‘sanctions speak louder than words".

The cabinet will decide today whether they will recognise Palestinian statehood, something Australia, the UK, Canada and France have said they are already planning to do.

This follows a march by 20,000 protesters in Auckland on Saturday, who were calling for government action against Israel. The demonstrators were supposed to walk across the Harbour Bridge, but had a last-minute change of route because of strong winds sparking safety concerns.

Destiny Church counter-protesters met the crowd of people on Queen St, but were quickly moved on by police.

Despite the presence of counter-protest groups, police reported no major incidents during the event.

Speeches from the rally focused on three main demands: an unconditional and immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the blockade of Gaza to ensure humanitarian aid can safely enter, and for New Zealand to apply diplomatic and economic pressure on Israel, including sanctions and reconsideration of trade or defence links.