Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Labour Party narrows in on capital gains tax as policy announcement looms - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds are expected to unveil the party's tax policy in a few weeks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds are expected to unveil the party's tax policy in a few weeks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Labour has committed to announcing a tax policy this year.
  • The party has in the past campaigned on a capital gains tax, but each time ran into trouble explaining it.
  • Labour’s finance spokeswoman used questions this week to prosecute Finance Minister Nicola Willis over the Reserve Bank scandal.

In a few weeks, Labour will finally unveil its tax policy for the election.

This will be the opposition’s first serious policy offering. So far, its slate is little more than a scrapbook of reversals – many of them (Three Strikes) a legislative hokey-tokey of reversals of reversals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save