Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon are facing off against each other for the first time in Question Time today.

The match-up is set to happen just minutes after the Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr announces the official cash rate decision at 2pm, putting the focus on to the twin issues of the cost of living and the cyclone recovery.

Question Time begins at 2pm and Luxon has the third question on the roster for the day – Green Party co-leader James Shaw will ask the first and is focusing on asking Hipkins what the response to Cyclone Gabrielle will do to address the issues of climate change.

It will be Hipkins’ first Question Time as Prime Minister – and he will also field a question from Act leader David Seymour.

National’s finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis will be asking Finance Minister Grant Robertson if he will rule out a “flood tax” to help pay for the recovery.

Earlier today, Robertson announced the Budget would be delivered on May 18 – he has not ruled out possible tax changes in that as a result of the expected cost of the cyclone recovery, saying as part of the process he has to consider both spending and revenue.

It will also be the first outing for several ministers after Hipkins’ reshuffle of Cabinet - National’s education spokeswoman Erica Stanford will ask minister Jan Tinetti about truancy numbers.

There will also be a taste of the ongoing matchup of National’s Simeon Brown and Transport Minister Michael Wood – on the future of Auckland light rail project.

While Hipkins’ statement to Parliament yesterday included a commitment to the business study on light rail, there is as yet no solid commitment to going ahead with it after that point.

Earlier in the week, the Government announced its initial funding package of support for businesses affected by the cyclone – a $50 million for farmers and orchardists to help clean up and repair their properties, and a $250 million injection for the emergency repairs of key roads in the region.

However, Robertson said that was just the start of the support it expected to offer.