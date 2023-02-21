Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is expected to continue the fight against inflation. Photo / Mark Mitchell, Herald montage

With the economy facing a major new challenge, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr faces a tough task communicating the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy strategy today.

The RBNZ is widely expected to lift the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, to 4.75 per cent, despite billions of damage the economy faces after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Given the current high inflation environment, the central bank faces a difficult choice, ANZ economist Finn Robinson said.

“Continuing to aggressively hike rates to counter high inflation will further impact people who are really struggling right now,” he added.

“If they go easy on inflation and let inflation pressures reaccelerate, then they could end up causing even more interest rate pain later as they struggle to get back on the front foot in the fight against inflation.”

Early estimates have the total cyclone damage bill running to around $13 billion although that includes costs covered by insurance.

Currently, at 7.2 per cent, inflation was below the RBNZ forecast of 7.5 per cent and the balance of risks was tilted to the downside.

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, both badly affected in the cyclone, account for about 3.5 per cent of GDP between them, ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said.

The RBNZ had, on three occasions, cut interest rates after unusual shocks that risked creating uncertainty and pauses in spending decisions.

Those were the 9/11 terror attacks, the February 2011 earthquake and the early stages of the Covid pandemic, he said.

“Although the weather disasters are devastating to those directly affected, a confidence knock to activity looks much less likely. And the starting point for inflation is one of red-hot pressure,” Tuffley said.

The OCR announcement is expected at 2pm today.