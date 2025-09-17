Peters referenced this in his statement.
“Throughout this term Shane has already been seen, and reported on, as the ‘de facto deputy leader’.
“This is due to the standing he has within caucus and the leadership he has shown not only in his portfolios but within the wider membership.”
Peter argued Jones as deputy would provide “certainty, direction and structure” ahead of the 2026 election.
