New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Shane Jones officially becomes NZ First deputy leader

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ First minister Shane Jones urged his party to support immediate reform proposals as he closed day 1 of the NZ First conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones is now the party’s official deputy leader, having been widely considered the party’s de facto number two for years.

NZ First leader Winston Peters said in a statement the party’s caucus had unanimously elected Jones, a former Labour minister, as the deputy leader.

