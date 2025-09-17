NZ First minister Shane Jones urged his party to support immediate reform proposals as he closed day 1 of the NZ First conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones is now the party’s official deputy leader, having been widely considered the party’s de facto number two for years.

NZ First leader Winston Peters said in a statement the party’s caucus had unanimously elected Jones, a former Labour minister, as the deputy leader.

“Shane has shown himself to be a relentless hard worker, loyal, [demonstrating] unquestionable passion for our country and a megaphone for New Zealand First’s views and principles,” Peters said.

NZ First has not had a deputy leader since Fletcher Tabuteau held the role while in Government between 2017-2020.

Since then, Peters acted as leader without an official deputy, even though Jones was often referred to as the party’s number two.