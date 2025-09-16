Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Crime: Latest data show chances of prison sentence at all-time high; ‘staggering’ spike in drug-use charges

Derek Cheng
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

NZ Herald Live: Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith makes law and order announcement.

You’re more likely to be sent to jail following a conviction than ever before, according to the latest Ministry of Justice statistics.

The number of charges and convictions for possessing cannabis or methamphetamine has also jumped in recent years, returning to levels before a pivotal 2019 law change seeking to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save