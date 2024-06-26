Government announces suite of sentencing reforms for ‘less leniency’ from judges

“Judges will of course continue to have discretion to consider the individual circumstances of each case to ensure sentencing does not lead to manifestly unjust outcomes,” Goldsmith said in a statement.

“In recent years, there has been a concerning trend where the courts have imposed fewer and shorter prison sentences despite a 33% increase in violent crime.

“Public confidence in the ability of our sentencing system to deter and denounce offending has diminished. This Government is committed to restoring law and order in New Zealand and that means ensuring that offenders face serious consequences for their criminal actions.”

The latest justice sector projection found that the average imposed sentence length is projected to remain stable for the next 10 years.

It said short sentences (two years or less) had on average increased from 260 days in October 2010 to 340 days in October 2023. “This was largely due to an increase in the number of convicted people receiving community-based sentences instead of imprisonment. However, given the projected increase in the imprisonment rate, further increases in imposed sentence length for short sentences are not expected; this will remain stable over the next 10 years.”

For long sentences (more than two years), the report said: “The average length of imposed sentences has remained relatively stable for the last 20 years (despite monthly variation). This is expected to remain stable over the next 10 years.”

In a regulatory assessment of the Three Strikes 2.0, Ministry of Justice officials challenged whether longer sentences would boost public confidence.

“The continued decline in public confidence in New Zealand’s justice system, despite increasing rates of imprisonment, suggest that harsher penalties for offences do not increase public confidence,” officials said.

Officials also challenged the notion that crime was rising, saying there were several measures and it depended on which one was used.





