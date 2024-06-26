Advertisement
Government announces suite of sentencing reforms for ‘less leniency’ from judges

Derek Cheng
By
4 mins to read
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is moving forward with changes to make criminal sentences longer so offenders face “serious consequences for their criminal actions”.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith revealed the reforms in an announcement in Parliament today, but without much detail behind the policies.

They include:

  • Capping the sentence discounts that judges can apply at 40 per cent unless it would result in manifestly unjust sentencing outcomes.
  • Preventing repeat discounts for youth and remorse, which allowed for “lenient sentences” - but whether there would be a seriousness of offending threshold is unclear.
  • Introducing a new aggravating factor to address offences against sole charge workers and those whose home and business are interconnected, as committed to in the National-Act coalition agreement. This targets crimes that take place in the corner dairy, for example.
  • Encouraging the use of cumulative sentencing for offences committed while on bail, in custody, or on parole. This is not the same as the National-NZ First commitment, which is to remove concurrent sentences for such offences, rather than encourage to remove.
  • Implementing a sliding scale for early guilty pleas with a maximum sentence discount of 25%, reducing to a maximum of 5% for a guilty plea entered during the trial. It’s unclear if judges would have no option but to use the scale, or whether it would be presumtive and they would continue to have discretion.
  • Amending the principles of sentencing so a judge has to take into account the victims’ interests. Both the National-Act and the National-NZF agreements have commitments to give greater weight to victims over offenders, though the principles already require the judge to take into account information the effect of the offending on the victim.
“Judges will of course continue to have discretion to consider the individual circumstances of each case to ensure sentencing does not lead to manifestly unjust outcomes,” Goldsmith said in a statement.

“In recent years, there has been a concerning trend where the courts have imposed fewer and shorter prison sentences despite a 33% increase in violent crime.

“Public confidence in the ability of our sentencing system to deter and denounce offending has diminished. This Government is committed to restoring law and order in New Zealand and that means ensuring that offenders face serious consequences for their criminal actions.”

The latest justice sector projection found that the average imposed sentence length is projected to remain stable for the next 10 years.

It said short sentences (two years or less) had on average increased from 260 days in October 2010 to 340 days in October 2023. “This was largely due to an increase in the number of convicted people receiving community-based sentences instead of imprisonment. However, given the projected increase in the imprisonment rate, further increases in imposed sentence length for short sentences are not expected; this will remain stable over the next 10 years.”

For long sentences (more than two years), the report said: “The average length of imposed sentences has remained relatively stable for the last 20 years (despite monthly variation). This is expected to remain stable over the next 10 years.”

In a regulatory assessment of the Three Strikes 2.0, Ministry of Justice officials challenged whether longer sentences would boost public confidence.

“The continued decline in public confidence in New Zealand’s justice system, despite increasing rates of imprisonment, suggest that harsher penalties for offences do not increase public confidence,” officials said.

Officials also challenged the notion that crime was rising, saying there were several measures and it depended on which one was used.


