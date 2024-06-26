Government announces suite of sentencing reforms for ‘less leniency’ from judges

The Government is moving forward with changes to make criminal sentences longer so offenders face “serious consequences for their criminal actions”.
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith revealed the reforms in an announcement in Parliament today, but without much detail behind the policies.
They include:
- Capping the sentence discounts that judges can apply at 40 per cent unless it would result in manifestly unjust sentencing outcomes.
- Preventing repeat discounts for youth and remorse, which allowed for “lenient sentences” - but whether there would be a seriousness of offending threshold is unclear.
- Introducing a new aggravating factor to address offences against sole charge workers and those whose home and business are interconnected, as committed to in the National-Act coalition agreement. This targets crimes that take place in the corner dairy, for example.
- Encouraging the use of cumulative sentencing for offences committed while on bail, in custody, or on parole. This is not the same as the National-NZ First commitment, which is to remove concurrent sentences for such offences, rather than encourage to remove.
- Implementing a sliding scale for early guilty pleas with a maximum sentence discount of 25%, reducing to a maximum of 5% for a guilty plea entered during the trial. It’s unclear if judges would have no option but to use the scale, or whether it would be presumtive and they would continue to have discretion.
- Amending the principles of sentencing so a judge has to take into account the victims’ interests. Both the National-Act and the National-NZF agreements have commitments to give greater weight to victims over offenders, though the principles already require the judge to take into account information the effect of the offending on the victim.