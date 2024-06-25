Advertisement
Sentencing reforms: What the Government hopes to target - and will it make any difference?

Derek Cheng
By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Children’s Minister Karen Chhour and Police Minister Mark Mitchell announced new measures to combat youth crime.

Longer sentences await those who target the corner dairy as the Government moves to make such circumstances an aggravating factor in sentencing.

The Herald understands the policy - part of the - will be part of a suite of Government measures announced today designed to lengthen sentences for certain crimes by shifting the way judges are handing down sentences.

