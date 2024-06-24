Advertisement
Three Strikes 2.0: Why the Government has watered down the hardline policy to make it a shadow of its former self

Derek Cheng
By
11 mins to read
Three Strikes 2.0 is set to have its first reading this week, following a strong rebuke from the Justice Ministry that favoured the status quo over a policy it said had no quantifiable benefits. Photo / 123RF

  • Three Strikes 1.0 was dragged through the courts to the point where the mandatory sentences were deemed so unfair they were overturned and hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation awarded.
  • This is unlikely to happen with Threes Strikes 2.0, where judges will have the discretion to hand down less than the maximum sentence at strike three (except for murder), and grant parole at both strike two and strike three, if it would be “manifestly unjust” not to do so.
  • This doesn’t mean harsher sentences won’t be given for repeat serious offenders, but how often they will be used may depend on the sentencing guidelines accompanying the new law. These might say disproportionate sentences are fine but grossly disproportionate ones violate the Bill of Rights Act.
  • Justice officials delivered a scathing assessment of Three Strikes, saying it will cost millions of dollars with no “significant quantifiable benefits”, while challenging claims often used by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon about crime being out of control, and people being locked up for longer improving public safety

Ministry of Justice officials have convinced the Government to curb the most excessive aspects of Three Strikes 2.0 so it won’t capture low-level crime, while handing judges enough discretion to make

