Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Politics
Premium

Is Labour really soft on crime? The numbers reveal a surprising story

17 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: and

Amid growing reports of ram raids and brazen robberies by teens too young to face prosecution, Opposition parties have accused the Labour Government of being “soft on crime”. Is it true? Data editor Chris Knox

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.