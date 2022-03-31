Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Drastic fall in prisoner numbers, but does that make us all safer?

13 minutes to read
The number of prisoners peaked in March 2018, at 10,820. It has since fallen dramatically to 7729 this week, and is projected to rise to only about 8000 in 2031. Photo / Doug Sherring

The number of prisoners peaked in March 2018, at 10,820. It has since fallen dramatically to 7729 this week, and is projected to rise to only about 8000 in 2031. Photo / Doug Sherring

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

Our overflowing prisons were at crisis point in early 2018, but prisoner numbers have since fallen by 3000. Derek Cheng looks at why, the impact it has had on public safety and what comes next.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.