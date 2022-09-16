Liquorland on Lunn Ave was hit by ram raiders last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland bottle store owner who has been ram raided twice in the past six weeks says the latest incident appeared to be a "training exercise" where an adult parent guided the young offenders through the crime showing them how to smash their way in and what to grab.

Liquorland on Lunn Ave, Mt Wellington was targeted by thieves last night.

Andrew Barr told the Herald after watching the security footage of the incident he believed the hit was a "training exercise", with a parent or adult bringing in a group of young offenders and showing how to ram raid and what to target - including his range of expensive whisky.

He said since he took over the store 14 months ago there had been five break-ins and three ram raids.

"It's getting a bit repetitive," he said.

"From the CCTV footage, another group of people - I identified three adults and this time interestingly, there was a child involved," he said.

"They used the car to enter the front of the building. They took three goes at it, they did a fairly good job smashing and they got through all the protection.

"And then they targeted premium spirits.

"This was not a bunch of kids going in and looking for some stuff, because they're upset with the world - this was people who knew… the menu, they were looking for particular, products, particular types of spirits."

Barr said the most disturbing factor was that it looked like "a training day".

"We've had what looks like parents and a child involved," he said.



"Very clearly, a kid being shown what to do in the in the store, how to avoid CCTV footage, all gloved up.



"This was clearly a group of people - call them a gang, whatever - they have prepared for this quite well.



"It's very disappointing."

The Liquorland on Lunn Ave has been ram raided for the second time in six weeks. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been notified and are investigating.

"Those involved left the scene prior to police arriving and have been unable to be located at this stage," a spokesperson said.

"Police are making further inquiries."



On August 6 the store was also broken into by young thieves.

Barr also spoke to the Herald that day as he surveyed the mess.

"There were clearly people who needed my products more than I did," he said.

"They couldn't afford them, so they decided to ram raid the front of the shop helping themselves to a lot of products: tobacco, bourbon, vodka, and a heck of a lot of cigarettes."

Barr said police took "two young guys" away in a patrol car.

He said the thieves came in "a couple of cars".

"Obviously it was well organised.

"They came in with a sledgehammer. That also makes you think if they came in with that, heaven forbid if someone was here or if it was during trading hours."

Barr said the incident would result in "an incredible loss of productivity".

"All the costs associated with the damage to the building and the stocktake that needs to happen," he said.

"The biggest problem is the inconvenience to a whole lot of people at the shop here."

"We're a business. We're here to serve people. This is disappointing."

"Lots of hard work just in the clean-up alone, and more to be done."

Barr believed the thieves were in his store for about 15 minutes, but he is yet to watch the CCTV footage.

"This was pretty well organised," he said.

"They knew what they wanted - they came prepared with a sledgehammer; my counter has been destroyed.

"It's obvious they are stealing to order."