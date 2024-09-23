He deemed the publishing of these allegations as a “disgrace”.
“We don’t pay ransom, we don’t pay bribes.”
He said there is no evidence that a bribe was paid and questioned why the allegations were run without authorisation.
The family of Mehrtens have expressed their immense relief following his release after the “long and arduous ordeal” he suffered.
“The last 19 and a half months have been very difficult for all of us, and we give our heartfelt thanks to our friends, family and community for their love and kindness during this time,” the statement said.
“There were so many people involved in the effort to find and release Phil, and we are grateful to each and every one of them for the parts they played in helping with Phil’s safe return.”
The family thanked the New Zealand Government, police, the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta, Hostage International, and Susi Air for support and care provided to the family throughout the ordeal.
“The team at Mfat and the embassy, in particular, went above and beyond from the minute Phil was taken. We are so grateful for the trust they placed in us and the daily updates they provided.”