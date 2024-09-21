New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens has reportedly been freed from captivity in West Papua, Indonesia. Photo / Dok. Istimewa

New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens has been freed from more than one-and-a-half years in captivity in Indonesia’s Papua, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) confirmed.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Mehrtens was now “safe”.

“We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Philip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family. This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones,” Peters said.

For the last 19 and a half months a wide range of government agencies had been working with Indonesian authorities and others towards securing Mehrtens’ release.

”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with staff in both Indonesia and Wellington, has led a sustained whole-of-government effort to secure Philip Mehrtens’ release, and has also been supporting his family,” Peters said.