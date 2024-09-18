Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.

By RNZ

Rebels in Indonesia’s West Papua region have proposed the terms of release for the New Zealand pilot taken hostage almost 18 months ago.

The armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army kidnapped Phillip Mehrtens in February last year after he landed a small commercial plane in a remote, mountainous area.

The group has tried to use Mehrtens to broker independence from Indonesia.

It is now asking the New Zealand government, including the police and army, to escort the pilot and for local and international journalists to be involved in the release process.