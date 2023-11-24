Voyager 2023 media awards
Coalition agreement: Derek Cheng on how Christopher Luxon made room for Act, NZ First without giving up much at all

Derek Cheng
National leader Christopher Luxon, Act leader David Seymour, and NZ First leader Winston Peters sign their coalition agreement

ANALYSIS

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has managed to bring two other parties into a coalition Government without seeming to lose anything substantive in his own party’s core election promises.

Whether the agreed-upon policy platform

