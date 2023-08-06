Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Youth crime - the politics, numbers and what would make a difference

Derek Cheng
By
19 mins to read
Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis is asked about the current youth crime-wave hitting the country. Video / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS

Derek Cheng takes a deep dive into what is actually going on with youth crime and what can be done about it.

Ram raids, smash-and-grabs, protests on youth justice facility rooftops: the visibility of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics