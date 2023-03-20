The rising cost of living is hitting Kiwis hard. Photo / 123RF

The rising cost of living and the return of inflation is hitting Kiwis hard. Today NZME is broadening its coverage of the cost-of-living crisis impacting all New Zealanders. We look at how skyrocketing costs are impacting us all, and seek advice from experts and locals on how to manage your finances through these tough times.

New Zealanders across the country are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis as inflation and in particular food prices reach a 30-year high. Tomatoes have more than doubled in cost and potatoes – a staple people rely on being cheap - are almost 50 per cent more.

While annual inflation - which today sits at 7.2 per cent - is a measure of the country’s economy, there are other government datasets that are more relevant to the experiences of New Zealanders.

The Herald has used data from the Food Price Index and Household Living-costs Price indexes (HLPI) to create an interactive price tracker for readers to explore.

In the past year, food prices have increased by 12 per cent. In Auckland, they increased by only 11.3 per cent while in Hamilton they increased by 13.2 per cent.

The HLPI includes mortgage interest costs and is a better reflection of the increases faced by many households. For the year to December, the average household cost increase was 8.2 per cent - a whole percentage point higher than the official inflation figure. The highest-spending households, often those with big mortgages, had a price increase of 9.4 per cent.

While data can seem abstract, it is just carefully collected experiences of individual people and as part of this editorial project, the Herald will regularly share those stories.

An Auckland fast-food worker told the Herald about her constant struggle to afford food and other essentials while a Wellington student said he had hardly brought any fresh fruit and vegetables over the past year because he could not afford them.

In Rotorua, one mother said she has had to “completely change” the way she shops while another family in Tauranga said their food budget has doubled in three years.

The Herald has spoken to several people affected by rising costs and their stories will be published regularly as part of our Cost-of-Living editorial project.

In the first instalment, the Herald spoke to a pensioner who needs food parcels to survive, a community worker helping vulnerable families make ends meet and a young couple cutting back on non-essentials.

Struggling on super: “I don’t feel like a normal human being”

William MacPherson says living on a pension is a struggle with high food and rent prices. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Pensioner William MacPherson has struggled to make ends meet every day since he retired. The 73-year-old lives alone and says his fixed income is too small to live a “normal life”.

He feels isolated and constantly unsure whether he will be able to cover his bills.

“I have to get Work and Income to get a food card and a petrol card because I haven’t got enough,” MacPherson said.

“I get food parcels from two different sources to survive.”

Since retiring last year after 56 years in the welding industry, MacPherson was forced to cancel the life insurance he has had since 1972, as well as his house and contents insurance, because he can’t afford it.

He admits he hasn’t been wise with money in the past and entered retirement with no savings, but he believes better financial support for retirees who have limited resources is needed.

“[It affects] every aspect of my life, I don’t feel like a normal human being. You can’t say, ‘I think I’ll pop down to Botany and have a look around the shops and maybe have a coffee and lunch’, because I haven’t got the money.

“You can’t do what a normal person does in life.”

MacPherson’s daily treat is a takeaway coffee. He sits at a local beach with his coffee and does the crossword in the newspaper for two hours.

“That’s all I do and that’s a struggle,” he said.

“That’s $5.50 a day. Should I really be doing that? No, I shouldn’t but it’s only real pleasure I get … I enjoy it.”

Waka of Caring: “I see people starting to give up”

Debbie Munroe outside the Waka of Caring store in Manurewa. Photo / Julia Gabel

Debbie Munroe spends her days trying to help people make ends meet. She runs Waka of Caring, a store in Manurewa where people can pick up food, clothes, books, linen and other goods for free - or just stop by and have a chat.

Munroe said the biggest concern for those visiting the space is not being able to feed their families.

When Waka of Caring first opened four years ago, Munroe and her team were handing out less than 100 parcels a day.

Today, that has increased to between 200 and 250.

“You pay your rent, the power, you pay for the gas and then what’s left over after your wages?

“I see people starting to give up. I see more and more people going, ‘stuff this, I would rather live in my van with my kids, at least I know I can feed them’.”

As food prices continue to rise, jumping 12 per cent last month compared with February last year, Munroe says everyone is affected by the cost-of-living crisis, including herself. Her work at Waka of Caring is voluntary and she receives the unsupported child’s benefit.

“I don’t buy what I used to buy. I still buy veges, I buy very little meat, stopped buying the kids treats.

“Once in a while, I buy the kids ice cream. That’s about it. I used to buy [them] chocolate and custard when I couldn’t be bothered making custard. And I don’t bake as much because the flour, the margarine, eggs ...”

Young couple: “Food is through the roof”

Daniel Wu with his fiancee Cassandra. Photo / Supplied

Insurance broker Daniel Wu can’t remember the last time he went on a date with his partner.

The couple used to prioritise time alone regularly, but with rising prices and the pressures of starting a new business, date nights have become a rarity.

“We’ve found it extremely difficult to even consider putting money aside because we are actually at a negative right now per week,” he said.

“I can’t remember the last time we had a date night.”

Wu lives in his own home with his partner and father and has felt the pinch from the rise in interest rates and food prices.

“Food is bloody through the roof. When you go to the grocery store, vegetables, healthy stuff, is crazy … $8 for a bag of spinach, are you kidding me?

“Meat prices, at one stage, used to be affordable, and now it’s still a luxury. Mince is okay but for premium, good, healthy less-fat mince, it’s still $20 a kilo. In all aspects, it has gone up.”

Wu said he has about $50 a week left over after his bills are paid but has found “creative ways” to save money.

“One thing we’ve done is meal prep,” he said.

“We are able to spend just over $100 for both of us to prep every Sunday night for 10 meals. That means we are not going out and eating, we are not having take-out, we are eating healthier.”