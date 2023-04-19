The big inflation number - have price hikes peaked?

Shoppers have been hit by high prices at the supermarket.

New data from Stats NZ due at 10.45 will reveal how prices have tracked through the March quarter.

Economists expect the Consumer Price Index Data will show inflation remaining high at between 6.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent.

It was already sitting at 7.2 per cent for the year to December.

In February the Reserve Bank had forecast annual inflation was on track for 7.3 per cent as impacts from the cyclone and flooding events drove up fresh food prices and construction costs.

The RBNZ will pay particular attention to the split between tradable inflation (international costs like oil prices) and non-tradable (domestic inflation underpinned by rising wages).

There are fears domestic, non-inflation has become embedded in the economy and will continue to rise even as the topline number stabilises or falls.

Economists now see it as highly likely that the RBNZ will deliver one more 25 basis point rate hike at its next review on May 24 - taking the Official Cash Rate to 5.5 per cent.

Westpac economists see the annual inflation rate coming in at 6.9 per cent; BNZ and Kiwibank economists forecast 7.1 per cent; and ANZ and ASB economists 7.2 per cent - the level it was in the December and September quarters.

Around the world, inflation remains high although it appears to have peaked in Australia and the US where it now sits at 6.8 per cent and 4.98 per cent respectively.

In the UK, new data last night showed the inflation rate stuck in double digits at 10.1 per cent.