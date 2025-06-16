Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Food prices jump 4.4% as butter costs soar, Stats NZ reports

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Fonterra CEO talks to Herald NOW's CEO about the price of butter and a free trade deal with India. Video / HeraldNOW

Food prices increased 4.4% in the 12 months to May 2025, following a 3.7% increase in the 12 months to April 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Higher prices for the grocery food group and the meat, poultry and fish group contributed most to the annual increase

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business