Footage, obtained by Newshub, has surfaced of an MMA-style fight inside the walls of Korowai Manaaki, an Oranga Tamariki youth justice facility, days after 5 youths escaped to the roof.

The mother of a teenager who stayed in an Oranga Tamariki youth justice facility says boys were made to “fight until they dropped”.

“I don’t feel like the boys are safe in there,” the woman told TVNZ’s Breakfast show this morning.

“He did get pushed into a room before he was released - the day before he was released. He had a cut-up lip, he had black eyes.

“And then all of a sudden photos of that were leaked on social media.”

The teenager had been staying at the Korowai Manaaki facility in Wiri, South Auckland, where videos showing youths being made to fight each other - as staff members watched on - have been revealed.

‘They wait until they’re on the ground’

The boy’s mother spoke out anonymously and said her son reported that fights tended to break out because youths were bored.

But when fights did break out, staff were reportedly slow at stopping them.

“They wait until they’re on the ground...bleeding, until they stop it.”

The mother said Korowai Manaaki was “the worst” of the youth justice residences in recent years.

“It’s getting worse.”

She said her other son - also placed into the same facility - had made a shank for protection.

“So they can make those things in there - wanting to use it on one of the boys in there. But it got found.”

Oranga Tamariki has come under fire in recent weeks after a number of incidents - the latest being the release of video of mixed martial arts-styled fights between youths in the facility, watched on by staff members.

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis says he is 'deeply concerned' after a video of MMA-style fighting emerged out of an Oranga Tamariki youth justice residence. Photo / Newshub

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis confirmed yesterday that at least 11 Oranga Tamariki staff at the residence have been stood down.

He also confirmed to TVNZ’s Breakfast yesterday that he was aware of at least one other fight video.

“I believe the same thing happened - that staff were stood down. I think there might’ve been four.

“The important thing is that these issues are dealt with immediately. If more come to light, the same response is expected - is my expectation of Oranga Tamariki.”

Asked why these incidents keep happening, he said: “Yeah, that’s a good question. That’s why [former Police Commissioner] Mike Bush has been appointed to get to the bottom of this.”

If there were more incidents, he wanted them to be made known.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant and we really want to expose any poor practice that’s going on in any of the residences.”

The filmed fight happened last month at Korowai Manaaki in South Auckland, where a 30-hour standoff occurred during the weekend after five residents escaped to the roof.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Tusha Penny said four staff from the residence have been removed from duties and interaction with young people or children in the care of Oranga Tamariki.

Penny said once they became aware of the video, immediate action was taken and a police investigation was opened.

“We have checked on the wellbeing of the young people involved and offered them further support.”

Davis said Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences have “deep-set issues” and require addressing, and a rapid review is now under way, led by Bush.

“The wide-ranging review of residences is aimed at flushing out any inappropriate behaviour, including any incidents like this.

“The young people who are in these facilities are some of the most vulnerable. That’s why it’s my expectation that Oranga Tamariki helps them to get back on the right path.”

Youth justice residences have been in the spotlight in recent weeks after residents at separate facilities spent the night on the roof.

- additional reporting: Rachel Maher