Five young people have come down after a stand-off that lasted more than 40 hours at Korowai Manaaki in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Five youths who were on the roof of an Oranga Tamariki facility in South Auckland have come down after a stand-off that lasted about 30 hours.

OT deputy chief executive, Tusha Penny, confirmed the situation had been resolved last night.

“Of the five young people who remained on the roof yesterday, three of them came down about 6.30 last night and just after 10.30pm, the final two chose to come down.”

Those involved are now in police custody off site.

The group spent a night on the roof of the 40-bed Korowai Manaaki facility, in Wiri, after forcing their way out of a unit on Saturday afternoon, about 12.40pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the situation about two hours later.

Temperatures late on Saturday night through to the early hours of yesterday dropped to about 11C and there was heavy rain in the area.

It is understood the youths were given blankets during the stand-off.

OT chief executive Mike Bush said on Saturday that their priority was the safety of the young people involved and, as a result, were managing the situation “with extreme caution”.

“We are practising safe and reasonable negotiation tactics and working to de-escalate the situation.”

Second roof incident in a week

The incident follows a similar situation at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch last week.

A staff member received a broken wrist and four young people spent the night in Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo’s roof cavity last Saturday.

The fifth youth who also escaped to the roof came down in the evening.

The remaining four were brought down by ladder on Sunday morning, 24 hours after the incident began, and put in police custody.

It was later revealed that the youths involved in that stand-off were given KFC afterwards, Stuff reported.

It is not known whether fast-food or KFC, specifically, was provided to the youths involved in the Auckland stand-off.