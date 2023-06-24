The incident is unfolding at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo - youth justice residence in Rolleston. Photo / Sam Sherwood

Police and staff at a youth justice facility are continuing to negotiate with a group of young people who spent the night on the property’s roof after escaping their unit.

The situation has been ongoing for almost 24 hours, after authorities were alerted to an incident late yesterday morning at the Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief Mike Bush said this morning that staff are continuing to manage the incident with the help of police.

“Four young people spent the night sheltered in a roof cavity,” he said.

“We will provide another update when there is a development.”

A staff member for Oranga Tamariki was also injured during the escape.

“In regards to the injured staff member, they attained a fractured wrist,” Bush said.

The staffer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital, authorities said yesterday.

Second incident in four months

This is the second incident at the site in a matter of months.

In February, six police vehicles and a fire truck were called to the building after young people could be heard yelling out to each other from inside.

At least two young people were seen pacing on the facility’s roof.











