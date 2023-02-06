Police cars outside the Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo Youth Justice Facility. Photo / Sam Sherwood

Emergency services are responding to an incident tonight at a youth justice facility in Christchurch.

A reporter at the scene says six police cars and one fire truck are at the scene and he can hear young people “yelling out to each other from inside the facility”. He says there appears to be at least two youths pacing on the facility’s roof.

Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo is an Oranga Tamariki — Ministry for Children youth justice residence in Rolleston, Christchurch. It has a capacity for 40 young people.

The Herald has approached police, Fire and Emergency and Oranga Tamariki for information.

Police confirmed they have units at the facility and said they will issue a statement “when we have something to confirm”.

More to come.




