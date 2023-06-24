Emergency services dealing with incident at South Island youth justice facility

Police and Oranga Tamariki staff are dealing with an incident occurring at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch.
Late this morning, five young people left their unit and accessed a roof area in the facility.
A staff member suffered minor injuries during this incident and is being cared for at Christchurch Hospital.
Police and FENZ are on-site and helping Oranga Tamariki staff resolve the incident.
The Herald has approached police for a comment.