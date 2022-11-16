Christopher Luxon is in the city shoring up support for his candidate in the Hamilton West byelection. Photo / Leanne Warr

National leader Christopher Luxon is making a policy announcement in Hamilton this morning. He is scheduled to speak about 10.30.

He is in the city visiting businesses and shoring up support for his candidate in the Hamilton West byelection.

National’s candidate Tama Potaka was selected earlier this month. He’s facing off against Labour’s Georgie Dansey and former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma who won the seat in the 2020 election, but resigned, triggering the current byelection.

Luxon had a rough end to his week in Parliament after a series of U-turns on his party’s climate policy.

He was forced to clarify that he opposed the so-called “ute tax” which levies a fee on polluting cars to fund a subsidy for clean ones, after telling the AM Show that he actually supported the policy.

Luxon then said he supported the Clean Car Standard, a policy that sets an effective emissions limit on cars that are imported from overseas.

It’s not clear if he supports the precise emissions standard that Labour has legislated, or whether he supports an emissions standard that National would later choose.

National opposed the other big political development of the week: the Government’s RMA reforms.

Environment Minister David Parker said the proposals would cut red tape by reducing the number of consents required and cutting the number of plans required under the RMA from over 100 to just 15.

Luxon disagreed, saying he believed it would create even more red tape.

“It sounds great, but frankly, it’s another layer of bureaucracy above the district councils, the regional councils,” Luxon told RNZ’s Morning Report.

“We’ve still got elements of massive amounts of bureaucracy, we’ve still got lots of uncertainty and complexity for developers and it’s taking too long.”