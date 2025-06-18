Methamphetamine use increased 74% in 2024 compared with the previous three years’ average.
4.8% of adults reported using MDMA at least once in the past year in 2023/24, compared with 3.6% in 2022/23.
62% of psychedelic consumers reported that LSD was “easy” or “very easy” to obtain in 2024, compared with 44% in 2017/18.
Rise in drug use frequency
The report said that people are using cocaine and methamphetamine more often, Helm said.
“Information from the NZ Drug Trends Survey shows that of people who used cocaine, 29% reported using it monthly or more often in 2024, compared with 22% in 2017/18.
“Worryingly, 29% of people who used methamphetamine in the past six months reported using it daily or near daily in 2024, up from only 19% in 2022/23.”
Helm said the increase in the proportion of people using methamphetamine daily or near daily is concerning, and suggests New Zealand will see a significant uptick in people with substance use disorder.
“Unfortunately, the support systems we have were already strained before these latest increases in problematic use,” Helm said.
Cannabis, MDMA and psychedelics were the most commonly used illicit drugs in New Zealand, which Helm said all rank down the lower end of potential for harm.
“Many of our most popular illicit substances have well-documented medicinal uses and are being actively studied for their potential to treat a range of health conditions, so it’s likely at least some of the use in this report is self-medication,” Helm said.
She said the Drug Foundation thinks it is time to enable more medical access to certain drugs such as psychedelics and MDMA and to stop prosecuting people who use them.
Helm said the increases in cocaine and methamphetamine use demonstrate the folly of New Zealand’s 50-year-old drug laws.