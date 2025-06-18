The use of methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and psychedelics are all part of the rising trend highlighted in the report.

Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the report underlines the need for greater investment in harm reduction and support services.

“This report shows there is more need than ever for accessible harm reduction information and early intervention so that we can help people prevent issues before they arise.

The latest annual Drug Use in Aotearoa report for 2023/24 shows sharp increases in methamphetamine and cocaine consumption. Photo / NZME

“The sharp increase in cocaine and methamphetamine use has happened against the backdrop of long-term under-investment in addiction services and the sector is now under intense strain.

“We urgently need to turn that around.”

Methamphetamine use increased 74% in 2024 compared with the previous three years’ average.

4.8% of adults reported using MDMA at least once in the past year in 2023/24, compared with 3.6% in 2022/23.

62% of psychedelic consumers reported that LSD was “easy” or “very easy” to obtain in 2024, compared with 44% in 2017/18.

Rise in drug use frequency

The report said that people are using cocaine and methamphetamine more often, Helm said.

“Information from the NZ Drug Trends Survey shows that of people who used cocaine, 29% reported using it monthly or more often in 2024, compared with 22% in 2017/18.

“Worryingly, 29% of people who used methamphetamine in the past six months reported using it daily or near daily in 2024, up from only 19% in 2022/23.”

Helm said the increase in the proportion of people using methamphetamine daily or near daily is concerning, and suggests New Zealand will see a significant uptick in people with substance use disorder.

The NZ Drug Foundation warns that investment in harm reduction and early intervention support hasn’t kept pace.

“Unfortunately, the support systems we have were already strained before these latest increases in problematic use,” Helm said.

Cannabis, MDMA and psychedelics were the most commonly used illicit drugs in New Zealand, which Helm said all rank down the lower end of potential for harm.

“Many of our most popular illicit substances have well-documented medicinal uses and are being actively studied for their potential to treat a range of health conditions, so it’s likely at least some of the use in this report is self-medication,” Helm said.

She said the Drug Foundation thinks it is time to enable more medical access to certain drugs such as psychedelics and MDMA and to stop prosecuting people who use them.

Helm said the increases in cocaine and methamphetamine use demonstrate the folly of New Zealand’s 50-year-old drug laws.

“Our current system feels like we have control, but the data shows it’s quite the opposite.

“This report shows methamphetamine and cocaine use has surged despite record-breaking drug busts and seizures, and anecdotally we are hearing about increased harm as a result.

“Under our current laws we have relinquished almost all control to the global black market, which in recent years has sold record-breaking amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine into the country.”

