Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Cabinet turns focus to recognition of Palestine – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
Opinion by
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) with Foreign Minister Winston Peters (right) and Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) with Foreign Minister Winston Peters (right) and Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Cabinet will consider its options today on the question of New Zealand recognising Palestinian statehood, but there is one certainty: whatever the final decision, it will be met with strong opposition.

That is in the nature of this issue, which has divided the world for ages, but never more so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save