Act MP Simon Court’s pro-Palestine ‘terro dress up’ quip: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says comment unhelpful

Azaria Howell
Political Reporter·Newstalk ZB·
4 mins to read

Thousands joined a march over the weekend organised by Aotearoa for Palestine, in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Thousands joined a march over the weekend organised by Aotearoa for Palestine, in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Prime Minister is weighing in on an Act MP’s suggestion that pro-Palestine protesters play “terro dress up”, following a rally in Auckland.

Christopher Luxon said he supported free speech, but the comments were “unhelpful”.

“It’s not what I’d say.”

Act leader David Seymour, meanwhile, is backing his MP

