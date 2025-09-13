At times, police formed a human barrier between the counter-protesters and the main marchers. Photo / Michael Craig

Despite the presence of counter-demonstrators, police reported no major incidents during the event.

The rally began in Aotea Square, where families, students and long-time activists gathered under a sea of Palestinian flags. Handmade placards reading “Ceasefire now” and “End the occupation” bobbed above the crowd as speakers condemned New Zealand’s “silence” on the conflict.

Marchers paused frequently at intersections, chanting and holding speeches, then resumed their pace, flowing like a colourful river of protest through Auckland’s commercial heart.

Children perched on parents’ shoulders, and every few minutes, the marchers broke into spontaneous applause or a minute of silence for civilian lives lost in Gaza.

The march ended in Victoria Park, with thousands packing in to listen to more speeches, repeat chants and talk with one another.

The roads reopened about midday, with the crowd starting to disperse around the same time.

The speeches reiterated three core demands; an unconditional and immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the blockade of Gaza to ensure humanitarian aid can safely enter, and for New Zealand to apply diplomatic and economic pressure on Israel, including sanctions and reconsideration of trade or defence links.

Aotearoa for Palestine spokeswoman Nadine Mortaja, who organised the march and spoke several times during it, said many people travelled from across New Zealand to take part in what she called a “historic protest”, unified in the call for sanctions and justice.

“Community safety is paramount, and so too is our collective voice for justice,” said Mortaja, responding to earlier concerns about marching across the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“People have travelled from across Aotearoa to join this historic protest.”

Auckland protesters entering Victoria Park. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

She said the scale showed growing public anger and marked a pivotal moment in New Zealand’s solidarity movement.

Looking ahead, organisers confirmed they will continue to mobilise. Plans for future actions may include another attempt at a harbour bridge march, if weather and safety conditions permit.

“This movement will not fade when the cameras leave,” one speaker told the crowd.

“We will be back, again and again, until our demands are met.”

Today’s march follows similar demonstrations in Australia last month, where tens of thousands of protesters marched over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Brisbane’s Victoria Bridge.