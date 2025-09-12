“Large numbers of pedestrians accessing the Harbour Bridge pose significant safety risks to themselves, our police staff, and other motorists.
“While police respect the right to protest, we have reiterated safety concerns to organisers as part of ongoing communication.”
Organisers say they expect tens of thousands of people for the March for Humanity protest, starting at Onepoto Domain in Northcote at 9.30am.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Auckland Transport (AT) today urged travellers to avoid the bridge or delay journeys.
Northbound bridge lanes would be reduced from four to three.
“All vehicles, especially freight, are recommended to use the Western Ring Route on state highways 16 and 18.
“The southbound closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge will cause knock-on effects across Auckland’s transport network and there may be ongoing congestion and delays after the protest has finished.”
Public transport users were told they should expect significant delays and cancellations to bus routes NX1, NX2, 82, 95B, 95C, 923, 97R, and 97B throughout the day. Some buses and routes may be cancelled.
March for Humanity spokeswoman Nadia Abu-Shanab said they have had the sign-off from police.
Abu-Shanab did not know when the protest would finish, but she expected it to take hours.