MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said wind speeds are expected to reach 70km/h in exposed areas of Auckland tomorrow - including the bridge.

She said the inner city would see speeds of about 40km/h. The risk of thunderstorms did not start until mid-afternoon and was not expected to affect the protest.

The harbour bridge is placed under an amber alert when wind speeds reach 80km/h, with motorcycles and high-sided vehicles urged to take a different route.

Relieving Waitematā district commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said the weather posed safety risks for protesters.

“Large numbers of pedestrians accessing the Harbour Bridge pose significant safety risks to themselves, our police staff, and other motorists.

“While police respect the right to protest, we have reiterated safety concerns to organisers as part of ongoing communication.”

Organisers say they expect tens of thousands of people for the March for Humanity protest, starting at Onepoto Domain in Northcote at 9.30am.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Auckland Transport (AT) today urged travellers to avoid the bridge or delay journeys.

Northbound bridge lanes would be reduced from four to three.

“All vehicles, especially freight, are recommended to use the Western Ring Route on state highways 16 and 18.

“The southbound closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge will cause knock-on effects across Auckland’s transport network and there may be ongoing congestion and delays after the protest has finished.”

Public transport users were told they should expect significant delays and cancellations to bus routes NX1, NX2, 82, 95B, 95C, 923, 97R, and 97B throughout the day. Some buses and routes may be cancelled.

March for Humanity spokeswoman Nadia Abu-Shanab said they have had the sign-off from police.

Abu-Shanab did not know when the protest would finish, but she expected it to take hours.

“We’re expecting to have thousands of people come out to show their support for demanding our Government take action, to end the genocide in Gaza and impose sanctions on Israel.”

Photo / Alex Burton

She said there were fears about strong winds tomorrow, but they are working with past organisers of bridge protests to ensure safety.

“We’re wanting to go ahead because we’ve got a really important message to deliver.”

Saturday’s march follows similar demonstrations in Australia last month, where tens of thousands of protesters marched over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Brisbane’s Victoria Bridge.

Photo / Michael Craig

Last year, a hīkoi of thousands crossed the Auckland Harbour Bridge en route to Wellington to protest the controversial Treaty Principles Bill.

It took two hours for protesters to cross the bridge on two closed northbound lanes just after morning rush hour.

