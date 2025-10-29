National warns about ‘boogie men’

This has been one of those unusual weeks in which it has been a good week for both Labour and National. Labour’s new capital gains tax plan on investment and commercial property has given National ammunition for the next 12 months to emphasise its credentials as a high-tax, big-spending alternative. As an added bonus, the Green Party’s response – Labour’s tax doesn’t go far enough – and the civil war consuming Te Pāti Māori, means the Government can speculate all it likes about it being the start of a more comprehensive CGT regime, with more taxes to follow.

As Finance Minister Nicola Willis said on Tuesday: “I don’t believe it will be confined to one sector of the economy. I think this opens the door to a whole lot more. There are definitely boogie men behind the door.”

That said, Labour leader Chris Hipkins has been adamant that he would not be a “pushover” in talks with the Greens, in the way Luxon is perceived to have been with Act and New Zealand First, and Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick will not be Finance Minister.

And Luxon, who sold some of his private property portfolio last year, has been deemed fair game by Hipkins: “Why should he be able to make more than $600,000 in one year from flipping properties, whilst the people who go out and work hard every day for a living pay tax on every single dollar that they earn?”

Labour nails it with simplicity

Knowing the potency of National’s previous attack on a capital gains tax, Labour has worked hard on sweeteners by linking it directly to funding three doctors’ visits. The revenue assumptions in the policy are based on a 3% house price growth per year, which may be a little heroic in current conditions.

Finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds, a former tax lawyer with Inland Revenue who has advised National and Labour revenue ministers, was very impressive in the press conference announcing the policy. There wasn’t a detail she didn’t know about. That is because the policy is relatively simple. The tax applies to capital gains after July 1, 2027, and proven improvements will be exempt.

There are some other exemptions besides the family home, farms, and lifestyle blocks. If a small business that owns its own premises is expanding and needs larger premises, the profit on the sale of the smaller premises may not be subject to a capital gains tax. That rollover relief was a feature of the design of Michael Cullen’s Tax Working Group (TWG), which Labour has based its policy on.

However, the TWG also set that exemption to apply to small businesses with an annual turnover of less than $5 million. Labour tells me today that it has not yet decided whether the same threshold will apply to its new policy. But it has clarified that the rollover relief in such a situation means the CGT liability would be deferred, not cancelled.

The intriguing case of Brooke van Velden

Business-friendly Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden replaced two union-friendly members of the WorkSafe board this week. Bill Newson, the former national secretary of the E Tū union, had been on the board for just over three years, and Kristen Thompson, an employment and health and safety lawyer who practised mainly with unions and injured workers, had been on it for six years.

They will be replaced by Brett O’Riley, a former CEO of the Employers and Manufacturers’ Association, and Christopher Alderson, CEO of Construction Health and Safety NZ, a chartered accountant and a director of Mates in Construction. Murray Jagger, a farmer and professional director with experience in ports, will replace Jennifer Kerr as chair of the board.

The WorkSafe Act requires the minister to ensure the board has knowledge and experience of the perspective of workers. Van Velden has not responded to a question about who does or will represent a worker perspective on the board. You’d think that should be a basic requirement, whether or not it was spelled out in the act.

Van Velden is an intriguing minister. She is resolute and genuine in her ambitions to make life as easy as possible for businesses to conduct business and employ more people. Yes, she considers different perspectives, but they tend to be the differences between big businesses and small businesses or sole traders. She seems uninterested in a shop-floor or union perspective and leaves engagement with them to officials.

I interviewed her last week, mainly about her agenda in workplace relations, and we ran the piece on Monday, Labour Day, as it happened.

By the way...

• Making do: Education Minister Erica Stanford had a difficult start to her trip to Sydney to attend the Australia School Improvement Summit. She arrived on Tuesday night minus her luggage, but after a trip to the convenience store for essentials, and some hand-washing in the hotel bathroom, she wore the same clothes yesterday as she arrived in. With some relief, we can report that her luggage arrived last night and she won’t be wearing the same clothes three days running.

• Chicago bound: Senior minister Chris Bishop is on his way to Chicago, but not just to watch the All Blacks v Ireland test at Soldier Field on Sunday morning. Among his appointments there, he will be meeting Irish politicians visiting for the game, meeting with the Chicago Cubs (baseball) president, and attending the inaugural All Blacks conference for business leaders. According to the promo, the conference will “[draw] parallels between the pressure of test matches and boardroom decisions [and] promises to deliver practical, transferable strategies that drive transformation, growth, and performance in fast-moving commercial environments”. Attendees will also watch the final training run at Soldier Field. No pressure then.

Quote unquote

“Why do the Mowbrays, Graeme Hart and... Sir John Key need three free doctors’ visits?” Herald NOW host Ryan Bridge to Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins: “Everybody pays their fair share of tax in New Zealand. Everybody is entitled to free healthcare. The free health system should be available to everybody.”

Micro quiz

National MP Catherine Wedd, whose bill banning social media for under 16s is set to be debated by Parliament, is the MP for which electorate? (Answer at the bottom of this article.)

Brickbat

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Goes to Foreign Minister Winston Peters for his tweet correcting the PM for using “I” instead of saying “We” did a deal with Asean to upgrade the relationship. Self-indulgent. No matter how miffed Peters was with Luxon, you stick together, especially on the world stage.

Bouquet

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon exits stage right as US President Donald Trump is greeted by South Korea's Lee Jae Myung. Photo / Pool

Goes to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. His first meeting with the most powerful and mercurial leader in the world could not have gone any better.

Quiz answer: Tukituki, Hawke’s Bay. She is also the granddaughter of a former Whanganui MP, Bill Tolhurst.

