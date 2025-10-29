Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon aces first meeting with Donald Trump; capital gains tax adds up for National and Labour – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
Opinion by
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.

Jamie Ensor breaks down the unexpected meeting reshaping NZ’s diplomatic week.

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select “Inside Politics with Audrey Young” and save your preferences.

Welcome to Inside Politics. So far, so good. The footage of Christopher Luxon’s first encounter with US President Donald Trump suggests that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save