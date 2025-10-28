Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Labour’s mini-CGT sets a small target but has big loopholes, including for the ‘family home’ - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.

National, Act and New Zealand First say Labour’s tax proposal risks choking economic growth, while Labour argues the revenue would provide relief for struggling families.

Three facts:

  • Labour will campaign on a Capital Gains Tax in 2026.
  • Gains made on residential and commercial property after July 1, 2027 will be taxed at a flat rate of 28%.
  • It will exclude homes defined as the family home, farms, and inheritance.

“Who is this for?” is the question to ask for any big policy announcement.

Is it to please businesses, households, party faithful or party factions, or, gasp, simply because someone really truly believes in it?

Labour’s capital gains tax - one of the worst-kept policy secrets in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save