Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

‘We ...’: Winston Peters’ account corrects Christopher Luxon’s tweet about trade deal

RNZ
2 mins to read

Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By RNZ

A since-deleted social media post from Winston Peters’ official Foreign Minister account appears to take umbrage at the Prime Minister’s characterisation of a new trade partnership.

Christopher Luxon, who was attending the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, late on Tuesday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save