‘We ...’: Winston Peters’ account corrects Christopher Luxon’s tweet about trade deal

Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By RNZ

A since-deleted social media post from Winston Peters’ official Foreign Minister account appears to take umbrage at the Prime Minister’s characterisation of a new trade partnership.

Christopher Luxon, who was attending the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, late on Tuesday night (NZT) of himself linking arms with South East Asian leaders.

The caption began: “I’ve just done a deal with Southeast Asian nations that will help grow our economy at home.”

Peters’ account reshared the image with just one word: “We ... ”