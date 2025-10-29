Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon meets Donald Trump: New Zealand, United States leaders chat one-on-one before dinner

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Apec. Photo / Pool

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Apec. Photo / Pool

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has met with US President Donald Trump one-on-one on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) in Gyeongju, South Korea.

The meeting occurred moments before both men gathered with other world leaders – including Canada’s Mark Carney, Australia’s Anthony Albanese, and the South

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save