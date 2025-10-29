After her bill was pulled from the ballot, Wedd said it was “progress” and could “be picked up as a Government bill” going forward.

It comes as Australia’s social media ban for children under-16 is on the verge of taking force on December 10.

TikTok and other social media sites are being banned in Australia for children under 16. Photo / NZME

Social media giants Meta and TikTok confirmed earlier this week that they will adhere to Australia’s social media ban, but warned enforcement of the rules could prove extremely challenging.

The ban includes removal of a huge number of underage accounts on the likes of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

It will also include hefty fines for tech companies that breach the rules, such as not taking reasonable steps to incorporate age checks and prohibit young people from signing up.

Young people will not be penalised if they skirt the system.

Wedd said her bill was similar, in that the onus was on the social media companies rather than the children themselves.

“We know that children’s access to social media and their risk of harm online is of increasing concern to parents, teachers, medical professionals and many groups across New Zealand.”

She acknowledged challenges with policing a ban, and said “we know that it is not going to be perfect”.

“But we have to try because this is just getting so out of control.”

Wedd, who has four children, said a ban would empower parents to say to their children it was “not okay” to be on social media, and create a social norm.

Auckland University of Technology senior lecturer Dr Melissa Gould, who is head of the critical media studies department, said she supported the intention to look at the social media environment and its impact on young people - both positive and negative.

“But banning under-16s from having social media accounts is complicated and, frankly, quite problematic.

“Things like age-verification systems, defining exactly what is and isn’t social media, and figuring out how to actually enforce a ban are all big challenges.

“The research gives us mixed results about whether bans on technology really work.

“But what we do know is that young people are incredibly savvy when it comes to navigating social media (and any rules around how they can or should be used).

“Any conversations about young people and technology must centre their voices and experiences. We need to shift from talking about young people to talking with young people.”

