Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd after her social media bill was pulled from the ballot.
A Hawke’s Bay MP says there is no perfect system for banning social media among children, but her members’ bill could help address an ‘out of control" problem.
National Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd’s Social Media (Age-Restricted Users) Bill was pulled from the biscuit tin last week - acolloquial term for the system which sees members’ bills drawn from a biscuit tin used since the 1990s.
That means her bill will go to a first reading in Parliament and, if supported, can proceed to a select committee - the first steps in becoming a law.
Auckland University of Technology senior lecturer Dr Melissa Gould, who is head of the critical media studies department, said she supported the intention to look at the social media environment and its impact on young people - both positive and negative.
“But banning under-16s from having social media accounts is complicated and, frankly, quite problematic.
“Things like age-verification systems, defining exactly what is and isn’t social media, and figuring out how to actually enforce a ban are all big challenges.
“The research gives us mixed results about whether bans on technology really work.
“But what we do know is that young people are incredibly savvy when it comes to navigating social media (and any rules around how they can or should be used).
“Any conversations about young people and technology must centre their voices and experiences. We need to shift from talking about young people to talking with young people.”
