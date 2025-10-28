Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Capital gains tax: Green co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick responds to Labour declaring its tax policy a bottom line

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick says Labour's tax policy would be a "starting point" in any future coalition negotiations. Video / Mark Mitchell

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick says Labour’s capital gains tax would be a “starting point” in any future coalition negotiations, despite Labour’s assurances implementing the policy in its current form is a bottom line.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins yesterday announced his party would introduce a 28% tax on profits

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save