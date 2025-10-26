Advertisement
Meet Brooke van Velden – the minister loathed by unions and loved by business

Audrey Young
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Brooke van Velden says she would do some things differently on pay equity if she had that time again. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As women in Parliament go, Brooke van Velden is one of the more buttoned-up.

She is conservative in her dress, she is particular in the way she speaks, she is very controlled and quite matter-of-fact.

Yet whenever her political epitaph comes to be written, she’ll be remembered as the

