Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden potentially made Parliament history on Tuesday, using the C-word in the House while attacking Labour for not condemning a column that used the word “c***” against female Ministers.
As the applause died down, Finance Minister Nicola Willis yelled “hypocrisy” to the Labour benches - allegations of hypocrisy are generally banned in the House.
It is not clear whether the c-word or a derivative of that word has been used in the House before.
Not everyone on the Government side cheered. Peters put his head in his hands after the word was spoken.
It is common in Parliament for Ministers to be asked whether they agree with a piece of economic or political commentary.
Tinetti’s primary question to van Velden related to Vance’s column on the recent pay equity changes. The question was:
“Does she agree with Andrea Vance, who said about the Equal Pay Amendment Bill: ‘It is a curious feminist moment, isn’t it? Six girlbosses - Willis, her hype-squad Judith Collins, Erica Stanford, Louise Upston, Nicola Grigg, and Brooke van Velden - all united in a historic act of economic backhanding other women’.
“If not, how is unilaterally stopping 33 pay equity claims not a historic act of economic backhanding other women?” she asked.
Several members of the Government, including Peters, Shane Jones, and Chris Bishop had asked the Speaker to reflect on the fact the question was allowed to be asked, given the obscenity in the article.
Van Velden said in response it was “hard to find a single sentence in Andrea Vance’s column that I agreed with”.
On his way into the House on Wednesday, Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said he would not weigh into the column saying he was “not going to criticise the editorial decisions of newspapers”.