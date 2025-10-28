“This will be your new market and we would like to welcome any halal product from New Zealand,” he told attendees at an event in Kuala Lumpur today.

He said “halal is not just for Muslim, halal is for every religion”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended an event to celebrate a new halal certification agreement. Photo / Jamie Ensor

The so-called halal economy isn’t just limited to meat but also spans cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, ingredients and tourism.

Luxon said New Zealand’s “reputation for clean and green and ethical production aligns with halal values”.

“We see natural fits in halal certified cosmetics using New Zealand botanicals, specialty ingredients and nutraceuticals that are traceable from source, and medical consumables where reliability really matters.”

The agreement still needs to be ratified. Meanwhile, Malaysia is also progressing the approval of more halal meat facilities in New Zealand.

While there are currently accreditation processes, Luxon said that hasn’t always worked smoothly or consistently.

“[Exporters] don’t want to get in a situation where they’re sending product to Malaysia and somewhere it gets stopped on the border, because it hasn’t met a certain standard which someone’s interpreted differently,” Luxon told reporters. “We want just a common, simple set of interpretations and standards.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the Asean summit. Photo / Pool

Luxon met with Malaysian Prime Minister and Asean summit host Anwar Ibrahim. The New Zealand leader said the halal arrangement had been a priority for the pair.

As Luxon entered a conference room for their bilateral meeting, the Malaysian Prime Minister jokingly began shadow boxing him and miming a haka.

New Zealand is also upgrading its overall relationship with the Asean bloc on the 50th anniversary of relations. Asean is our fourth-largest trading partner when considered as a group of countries, with two-way trade worth just under $30 billion.

The new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will lead to biennial summits for leaders to “enable the exchange of ideas that drive change and development for us all”.

In remarks at an event to celebrate the occasion, Luxon said the last 50 years had been a “story of growth and development”.

“We now have two comprehensive regional Free Trade Agreements, in RCEP [Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership] and AANZFTA [Asean-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement], two-way trade of $29.3b every year, and we are signing a new Regional Air Services Agreement today. We trade in three days now what we did in all of 1975.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke at an event to celebrate 50 years of Asean relations. Photo / Jamie Ensor

He said Asean brought together “diverse states’ voices on issues that impact us all”.

“Dialogue is essential for enhancing understanding and bridging differences.”

Luxon will host a gala lunch later on Tuesday local time. When the Malaysian leader raised this during the forum, Luxon replied: “The faster we get there the better.”

The New Zealand Prime Minister leaves Malaysia early on Wednesday NZT and heads to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

Jamie Ensor is a senior political reporter for NZ Herald travelling with the Prime Minister in Asia this week.