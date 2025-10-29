Govt deploys NZDF officer to Israel amid Gaza conflict

An aerial view from Sheikh Ridwan in Gaza City, Gaza, shows the heavy destruction left behind after the Israeli army withdraws following a ceasefire agreement. Photo / Getty Images

A New Zealand Defence Force officer is on the ground in Israel to report back to the Government on the progress being made towards a peace deal in Gaza.

In a statement, Defence Minister Judith Collins confirmed the NZDF officer had been deployed for six weeks and was working from the United States’ Civil Military Co-ordination Centre in Israel, opened on October 17.

Collins described the centre as a “co-ordination hub for support to Gaza”, which would monitor the implementation of a ceasefire and promote the current peace plan designed to end Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

“The deployment will improve New Zealand’s understanding of co-rdination efforts on the ground and enable us to better assess options for any potential future contributions to the centre or other initiatives in support of sustained peace in Gaza,” Collins said.

She said any future deployment would be a decision for the Government.