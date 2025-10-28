Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Labour’s free GP visit policy: Doctors sceptical but party confident there is enough capacity to meet demand

Julia Gabel
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, flanked by health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall (left) and finance and economy spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, flanked by health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall (left) and finance and economy spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour is promising three free doctor’s visits a year if it wins the election, funded by a 28% capital gains tax on commercial and residential properties excluding the family home.

The policies, officially unveiled today, were leaked to media, prompting the party to bring forward the announcement and leader

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save