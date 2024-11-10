With new policies being rolled out month by month and serious new issues presenting themselves, there is not a great appetite to hear from the losers of last year’s election.

Calibration is required in Opposition. You have to pick your fights and the intensity of them. The level of opposition to contentious new policy has to be balanced against the mandate the Government has been given to implement it.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins made the standard choice in largely giving key portfolios to the former ministers who had held them. For the first part of the term, they would have known more about the portfolio than the new minister.

Some of his most effective operators are MPs who were not ministers for long before they were voted out of office last October and, having had a taste of it, they are highly motivated to regain power.

But even some of the old guard appear energised. They certainly do not sit around feeling sorry for themselves. Without the baubles of office, they are getting back to grassroots politics.

Phil Twyford with Immigration and Disarmament is a case in point, as well as his advocacy for flood-affected constituents in Te Atatū.

And there is a greater appreciation of David Parker’s intellect in Opposition, where he has more time to contribute to parliamentary and party debates.

Minister Penny Simmonds has been under pressure at various times from Priyanca Radhakrishnan over Whaikaha finances, and from Deborah Russell over Te Pūkenga funding.

Sometimes the Government makes it easy for the Opposition. Andrew Bayly’s bizarre and offensive behaviour to a worker at a winery was a gift to the Opposition. Labour’s Arena Williams at Question Time mimicked the “L” or “loser” sign Bayly had made to a complete stranger.

Arguably, the Opposition MP who has made the biggest impact this year was deputy Labour leader Carmel Sepuloni with her stint on TVNZ’s Celebrity Treasure Island.

Not only did she last for ages before being eliminated, it exposed her attributes to a whole new audience.

Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris has made an impact, but not for the best of reasons. He is still facing a privileges committee complaint about a claim he misled the House. Then last week, he audibly referred to a select committee submitter as “f***ing racist”.

It can be difficult for activists to adjust to their roles as MPs, especially for Te Pāti Māori and Green Party MPs. One has made the transition is Teanau Tuiono who, unusually for a Greens member, is an assistant Speaker as well as being an advocate for foreign affairs and defence, workplace relations and Pacific peoples. He has worked out how to chair the House with an even temperament, and still be able to function as a spokesman.

Despite the traumas that have faced the Greens this year (the death of Efeso Collins, the conviction of Golriz Ghahraman, the expulsion of Darleen Tana, the illness of Marama Davidson), their first-term MPs have done remarkably well in settling in.

The leadership roles Hūhana Lyndon had in Ngāti Wai and Ngāti Hine, and that Tamatha Paul had as a Wellington city councillor, show in their levels of confidence in the House. Lyndon is the Health and Māori Development spokeswoman and Paul has Justice, Corrections and Police.

And another impressive performer is the Green’s Education spokesman, Lawrence Xu-Nan.

Ferris is not the only Opposition MP to have made errors. Damien O’Connor and Ginny Andersen have had social media blunders, retweeting things about Hamas and King Charles respectively that did them no good.

New Zealand First tried to skewer Dr Ayesha Verrall about the fact there had been no disclosure to NZ First minister Casey Costello that one of her ministry officials was Verrall’s sister-in-law. But that was not a reflection on Verrall, nor the relative who had disclosed to the ministry. It was the ministry’s failing.

Along with Ginny Andersen, Verrall is one of Labour’s best attack dogs at present. Other MPs are making their mark in a more understated way, working away quietly, without flourish, such as Labour’s shadow finance minister Barbara Edmonds.

Labour has only two new MPs this term, Christchurch East MP Reuben Davidson and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel. The Greens have 10 new MPs, and Te Pāti Māori has four new MPs.

In identifying 10 of the best Opposition MPs at present, we have not counted the party leaders or deputies.

Ayesha Verrall

Ayesha Verrall during a press conference last year when she was Health Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour: Health

Verrall has gone for the jugular on Casey Costello, a new MP and associate minister, over tobacco policy, assisted by a relentless focus on the issue by RNZ. Costello admitted to early errors and has been wounded, especially with findings against her by the Ombudsman. Verrall has been an effective attack dog, although perhaps should focus more on the main minister, Dr Shane Reti. She is a qualified doctor, was elected in 2020 and put straight into Cabinet, including as Health Minister for nine months last year. Wellington-based.

Ginny Andersen

Ginny Andersen at a justice-focused select committee hearing this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour: Police

A former Police Minister. Success in targeting the Government’s firearms agenda and seeding disquiet that it is being driven by a former leading firearms advocate in Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee. Has had less success against Police Minister Mark Mitchell so far but prosecutes her portfolio with energy. Along with Verrall, one of Labour’s best attack dogs. Hutt-based MP since 2017.

Kieran McAnulty

Kieran McAnulty, pictured during a visit to Hawke's Bay last year when he was Lead Recovery Minister for the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

Labour: Housing, Local Government

Has been active in two important areas of the Government’s reform, including Local Government, a portfolio he held in Government. But is making a mark as shadow leader of the House, and behind the scenes in running the party’s House strategy at Question Time. Convincing in his efforts to dispel leadership ambitions. Based in Wairarapa, MP since 2017.

Steve Abel

Steve Abel was ranked ninth on the Green Party list last year.

Greens: Resources, Agriculture, Crown Māori Relations

Elected for the first time last year, Abel has adapted to the House like an old-timer. He is an old-time environmental activist and campaigner. Engages easily in cross-party work without losing principles or passion for his issues. Is likely to play a role in the GE debate with responsibility for food safety. Based in West Auckland.

Willie Jackson

Willie Jackson's importance to Labour is not always appreciated outside the party. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour: Māori Development

Leading Labour’s resistance to what is seen as all-out assault on Māori policy across a range of issues. It’s perilous, though, walking the line between slamming the Government’s onslaught and not aligning Labour with the more extreme positions of Te Pāti Māori and the Greens. As a principled pragmatist, he is a very important member of the caucus. Labour MP since 2017.

Arena Williams

Manurewa MP Arena Williams brawled her way into Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour: Commerce, Consumer Affairs, Building and Construction, SOEs

Making a mark in the House in her second term as an MP after having spent her first term in the shadows as a backbench MP in government. Contributing often and competently to debates in her bailiwick. Quite a fighter, having brawled her way to Louisa Wall’s former Manurewa seat in 2020. A former lawyer. Is being eyed as a potential leader – well down the track, though.

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi

Iwi leader and Te Pāti Māori Te Tai Tokerau candidate Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Photo / Te Pāti Māori

Te Pāti Māori: Whip, Children, Transport, Housing, Local Govt

Has found her feet in the House and is earning cross-party respect. Participates in House debates often without the security of written speeches needed by first-term colleagues. Made an impact when she referred in a speech to the Government’s mission to “exterminate” Māori. Ousted former Labour deputy Kelvin Davis to become the first-term MP for Te Tai Tokerau, with a background in social services.

Willow-Jean Prime

Willow-Jean Prime is ranked eighth in Labour's caucus.

Labour: Children

The repeal of Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act gave Prime an early chance to make a mark on the portfolio, although the attacks by all Opposition parties led to the emotional breakdown of the minister, Karen Chhour, at one point. Formerly a lawyer, Prime was first elected in 2017 and served a short time in Cabinet last year as Conservation Minister. Northland-based.

Duncan Webb

Duncan Webb at Parliament last year when he was a minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour: Justice

After a brief and undistinguished stint as a minister last year, Webb has been invigorated in Opposition and is playing a more active role in the House. Has been handed responsibility for justice, apt given his background as a former professor of law. MP for Christchurch Central first elected in 2017.

Barbara Edmonds

Shadow finance minister Barbara Edmonds seeking answers from Nicola Willis in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour: Finance

Playing a long game. Has had a difficult job landing blows on Nicola Willis, one of the Government’s most combative operators, but has been quietly introducing herself to the country’s boardrooms, business leaders and advocacy groups. Winning their confidence as well as the confidence of voters will be crucial to any return to government. MP for Mana since 2020.