Chris Hipkins: Former Prime Minister on Opposition life - and Scrabble with partner Toni

Audrey Young
By
10 mins to read
Chris Hipkins in the Labour leader's office at Parliament, where he is still waiting to properly move in. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As Chris Hipkins adjusts from life as Prime Minister to plain Labour leader, he sits down with Audrey Young to talk about the transition:

  • The mental adjustment to Opposition
  • His highlight as Prime Minister
  • Luxon’s attack on him this week
  • Playing Scrabble with partner Toni Grace
  • The vibe of the campaign

It’s the political equivalent of the television reality show Rich House where Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon get to swap jobs and offices.

