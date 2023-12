Chris Hipkins in the Labour leader's office at Parliament, where he is still waiting to properly move in. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As Chris Hipkins adjusts from life as Prime Minister to plain Labour leader, he sits down with Audrey Young to talk about the transition:

The mental adjustment to Opposition

His highlight as Prime Minister

Luxon’s attack on him this week

Playing Scrabble with partner Toni Grace

The vibe of the campaign

It’s the political equivalent of the television reality show Rich House Poor House where Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon get to swap jobs and offices.

With Hipkins sitting in the third-floor suite of Parliament House surrounded by unopened boxes in Luxon’s former office, it is clear who’s who.

And for the avoidance of doubt, Hipkins has just arrived after receiving a verbal pummelling in Luxon’s first speech in the House since becoming Prime Minister, with Luxon accusing him of being:

a. Like an arsonist who after having set fire to the place, loiters around at the scene of the crime.

b. Bitter, twisted and negative.

Hipkins was taken aback by the tone of Luxon’s attack and later called the arson analogy inflammatory. But he is not as glum as his comedown suggests he could be.

“I don’t feel bitter and twisted,” he tells the Weekend Herald.

And nor does he feel personally rejected by voters.

“I didn’t take the election result personally. I think it was a reflection of the fact New Zealanders have had a tough time with Covid and cost of living and a whole lot of other things and were just looking for something different.”

The fact the boxes remain unpacked is Luxon’s fault. Luxon had apparently had a bookshelf removed from the office when he became National leader two years ago and Hipkins has to have it reinstalled before he can unpack his boxes – mainly books.