Labour leader Chris Hipkins has revealed more details about his romance with mystery woman Toni, saying she has been “a highlight of the year”.

Hipkins gave a speech late on Saturday evening after conceding the election to National’s Christopher Luxon where he thanked his parents and children for their support and sacrifices - but also used the moment to reveal the name of his new partner.

“There is someone else I want to thank tonight, someone that most of you won’t know, and that is my partner, Toni,” he said.

“Being Prime Minister is not the only special thing that has happened for me this year and I want to thank you for being with me every step of the way over the last few months as we have gone through this campaign.”

Chris Hipkins announced his new partner, Toni, during his concession speech. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The announcement sent the New Zealand public into a tailspin, with many questioning whether it was Toni or Tony, though Hipkins later clarified she was a woman.

He said on Tuesday he had not meant to “trigger that set of rumours”.

“It’s Toni with an ‘i’” he chuckled.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, we met some time ago and our lives sort of went in different directions - there was a period where we didn’t have any contact with each other and then we got back in touch this year.”

He said he had talked with her before he revealed the relationship to the country.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins and his new partner Toni at the election night party. Photo / George Heard

“It’s not an easy job in which to have a new relationship and I did make the decision to not be public about that until after the election. I think anyone who starts a new relationship doesn’t necessarily want it to be on the front page of the paper right at the beginning.”

Hipkins told media on election night he always found it hard to talk about his family.

“I think you will all know that, and I’m incredibly grateful to them for everything that they have done to support me through my whole life, but particularly in these last nine months.

“The life of a politician’s family is not an easy one. We get the fun part of the job. They get the tough part of the job, which is that we’re never around, and we ask them to sacrifice a lot. And that applies to all politicians, I think, but particularly those who become ministers and prime ministers.”

Earlier this year as Hipkins took over from Dame Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, he publicly revealed his separation from his wife, the mother of his two children.

Chris Hipkins was emotional after his speech on election night. Photo / George Heard

Hipkins said he and his wife had decided about a year prior to “live separately” in a decision he described as being “in the best interest of our family”.

He stated his wife was “still my best friend” and the pair remained “incredibly close”.

The explanation, which he characterised as his “final comment on the matter”, formed part of his plea to New Zealanders to respect the privacy of his wife and two children.

“As a member of Parliament and as a public figure, I’ve worked really hard in the time that I’ve been in politics to keep my family out of the public limelight,” Hipkins said.

“I want [my children] to grow up with a typical, Kiwi-kid life. I want them to be able to make mistakes, I want them to be able to learn and to grow without five million people looking over their shoulder, so I intend to keep them out of the public limelight.

“You won’t see pictures of them on social media or in the media and so on, and I simply ask New Zealanders to respect that as well.

“I know that putting my name forward to be a minister, to be an MP, to be the Prime Minister, I make myself public property. I absolutely accept that, but my family aren’t and I ask that people do respect that.”

Hipkins’ comments about his marriage at the time appeared to be prompted by what he called the “Wellington rumour mill”.

