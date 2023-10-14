Join our Election Night live coverage with Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan, Madison Reidy, and Shayne Currie along with a team of trusted experts as they deliver the latest election results and analysis. We will be live from the Newstalk ZB studio, NZ Herald newsroom and political party headquarters as we bring you all the results as they happen. Every candidate, every electorate, every vote.

New Zealand may have ushered in a new Government last night, but former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has taken the opportunity to reveal a new beginning of his own.

The Labour leader revealed his new partner, Toni, during his concession speech in Lower Hutt last night.

Hipkins was delivering the speech to crowds of Labour supporters after conceding on last night’s votes Labour would be unable to form another Government.

While the final results will not be available for weeks yet until the special votes are counted, election night revealed a National-Act Government could be possible, with Winston Peters confirming he is willing to help if needed for a majority.

National took out 39 per cent of the votes last night, with Labour on 26.9, Green on 10.8, Act on 9, NZ First on 6.8, and Te Pāti Māori on 2.6.

An at-times tearful Hipkins took the stage late yesterday evening, saying he had already called National leader Christoper Luxon to congratulate him on his win.

He listed off some of Labour’s accomplishments and challenges over the past two terms and thanked his supporters.

“It hasn’t been easy. The Gods ran out of curveballs to throw at us,” he said, referring to Labour’s Government contending with the terror attack, Covid-19 and the volcanic eruption.

“We refused to leave people behind. That is what we do. That is what the Labour Party does.”

Hipkins had called National Leader Christopher Luxon last night to congratulate him on his win. Photo / Hayden Woodward

But Hipkins’ voice broke as he turned to thank his loved ones.

“Finally, to my family, for everything that you have done for me,” he said, pausing to gather himself as the crowd began to chant “Chippy” in support.

“To my mum and dad for all the love that you have given me and for all the gaps that you have plugged over the last nine months, I really want to say thank you to you.”

Hipkins then used the moment to reveal a special person in his life.

“There is someone else I want to thank tonight, someone that most of you won’t know, and that is my partner, Toni,” he said.

“Being prime minister is not the only special thing that has happened for me this year and I want to thank you for being with me every step of the way over the last few months as we have gone through this campaign.”

Hipkins also thanked his children, who he said had “sacrificed more than anyone will ever know”.

“I know that they’re going to be happy that they’re going to get to spend a bit more time with their dad now.”

Hipkins later told media he always found it hard to talk about his family.

“I think you will all know that, and I’m incredibly grateful to them for everything that they have done to support me through my whole life, but particularly in these last nine months.

“The life of a politician’s family is not an easy one. We get the fun part of the job. They get the tough part of the job, which is that we’re never around, and we ask them to sacrifice a lot. And that applies to all politicians, I think, but particularly those who become ministers and prime ministers.”

Earlier this year as Hipkins took over from Dame Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, he publically revealed his separation from his wife, the mother of his two children.

Hipkins said he and his wife had decided about a year prior to “live separately” in a decision he described as being “in the best interest of our family”.

He stated his wife was “still my best friend” and the pair remained “incredibly close”.

Chris Hipkins became tearful during his concession speech. Photo / George Heard

The explanation, which he characterised as his “final comment on the matter”, formed part of his plea to New Zealanders to respect the privacy of his wife and two children.

“As a member of Parliament and as a public figure, I’ve worked really hard in the time that I’ve been in politics to keep my family out of the public limelight,” Hipkins said.

“I want [my children] to grow up with a typical, Kiwi-kid life. I want them to be able to make mistakes, I want them to be able to learn and to grow without five million people looking over their shoulder, so I intend to keep them out of the public limelight.

“You won’t see pictures of them on social media or in the media and so on, and I simply ask New Zealanders to respect that as well.

“I know that putting my name forward to be a minister, to be an MP, to be the Prime Minister, I make myself public property. I absolutely accept that, but my family aren’t and I ask that people do respect that.”

Hipkins’ comments about his marriage at the time appeared to be prompted by what he called the “Wellington rumour mill”.

He set out by explaining the impact his public profile had had on his marriage.

“Being a politician’s partner and a minister’s partner, when you’re in the public spotlight as I have been, particularly during the Covid response, it’s bloody hard. Families come under an enormous amount of pressure,” he said.

“A year ago, my wife and I made the decision that we would live separately, that we would do everything we can to raise our children together.

“We remain incredibly close, she’s still my best friend, but we have made that decision in the best interest of our family.”







