Government to close under-fire $400m climate fund

Advances of $115m from the fund were made to install solar panels and batteries in households under lease-type arrangements. These were not caught up in the liquidation, as the loans, securities and monthly payments from households are tied to trusts and companies controlled by Public Trust.
NZGIF chair Cecilia Tarrant resigned in the wake of the scandal.
The fund’s most recent annual report estimated the lifetime emissions reduction its combined investments at June 30, 2024 to be 1.3 million to 1.6 million tonnes of CO2-e.
“This is greater than New Zealand’s entire annual domestic airline emissions in 2022 and will continue to grow as we make further investments,” Tarrant said at the time.
“This Government is serious about climate change, that’s why we have committed to doubling renewable energy, investing in technology to lower emissions while boosting productivity, and cutting barriers to green investment,” Watts said.